Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 3,606,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

