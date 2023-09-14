Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $317,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.