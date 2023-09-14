Cardano Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.80 billion and approximately $107.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.90 or 0.06129690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00035212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,167,977,941 coins and its circulating supply is 35,098,161,939 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

