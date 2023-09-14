CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.67

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 3265415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

