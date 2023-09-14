Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 1,750,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,581 shares of company stock valued at $690,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

