Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.86. 1,163,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

