Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 806,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,609,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $724.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 3,550,199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

