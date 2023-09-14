Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.33) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.33–$0.33 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

