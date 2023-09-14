Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica makes up 3.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 708,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

