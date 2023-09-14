Comparing E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) & E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for E.On and E.On, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 1 2 3 0 2.33 E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

E.On presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.53%. Given E.On’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe E.On is more favorable than E.On.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. E.On pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 0.56% 15.90% 2.58% E.On N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E.On and E.On’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $121.88 billion 0.27 $1.93 billion $0.27 46.04 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -47.58

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

E.On beats E.On on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About E.On

