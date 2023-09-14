Contrasting Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) & Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huhtamäki Oyj and Sealed Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huhtamäki Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sealed Air $5.54 billion 0.92 $491.60 million $2.68 13.21

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than Huhtamäki Oyj.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huhtamäki Oyj N/A N/A N/A Sealed Air 7.04% 154.56% 7.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Huhtamäki Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sealed Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sealed Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Huhtamäki Oyj and Sealed Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huhtamäki Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sealed Air 0 7 4 0 2.36

Sealed Air has a consensus price target of $44.64, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Sealed Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than Huhtamäki Oyj.

Summary

Sealed Air beats Huhtamäki Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments. The company offers beverage-to-go packaging solutions, which includes single and double-wall paper, coffee, and cold drinks cups, cup carriers, lids, accessories and short run prints customized paper cups; food-to-go packaging solutions includes trays, containers, clamshells, scoops, bowls, wraps, and various other accessories for take-away and dining; and egg trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, and wine bottle separators. In addition, it provides beverage packaging, such as multilayer films, wrappers, labels, pouches and various reclose and print options for coffee, tea, juice, energy drink, and alcoholic beverage packaging; packaged food comprising stand up pouches, food pouches, multilayer packaging, and foils for ice cream, soups, biscuits, confectionary, dry foods, and other retail foods. The company also offers ready-to-eat pet food packaging, such as retort pouches and barrier laminates, as well as open and reclosable bags, and pouches in aluminum foil and non-foil transparent structures; packaging and labels for personal and home care products including tube laminates for toothpaste and other tubes, blister packaging materials, and pharmaceutical packaging. Further, it provides disposable food trays for read-to-eat meals; and offers single-use tableware products, such as plates, bowls, cups, and napkins under the Chinet brand. The company serves food and beverage companies, quick service and fast casual restaurants, foodservice operators, fresh produce packers, and retailers. Huhtamäki Oyj was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides foam, inflatable, suspension and retention, temperature assurance packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, SEALED AIR, AUTOBAG, Instapak, Korrvu, Kevothermal, and TempGuard brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. Sealed Air Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

