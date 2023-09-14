Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO Sells $151,920.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 35,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $28.34.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
