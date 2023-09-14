Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO Sells $151,920.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 35,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

