Cosmos Price Reaches $6.74 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00025375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $66.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00035212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 364,450,135 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

