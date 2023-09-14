Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.