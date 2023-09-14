DA Davidson Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Neutral

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 10,698,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,155. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $16,687,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Relic by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

