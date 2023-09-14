Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

