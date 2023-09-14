Dassault Aviation société anonyme (DUAVF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dassault Aviation société anonyme to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Aviation société anonyme and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Dassault Aviation société anonyme Competitors -189.82% -52.84% -11.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Aviation société anonyme 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dassault Aviation société anonyme Competitors 563 2833 3720 62 2.46

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dassault Aviation société anonyme has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Dassault Aviation société anonyme and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A 3.61 Dassault Aviation société anonyme Competitors $4.93 billion $139.61 million 699.67

Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dassault Aviation société anonyme. Dassault Aviation société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Dassault Aviation société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 119.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Aviation société anonyme is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dassault Aviation société anonyme competitors beat Dassault Aviation société anonyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions. The company operates a fleet of 2,100 Falcon jets and 1,000 military aircraft. In addition, it provides aviation maintenance and training services; repairs and maintains landing gears and flight controls; overhauls and repairs civil aviation equipment; leases and manages Falcon aircraft as part of public passenger transport activity; and designs, produces, and distributes simulation tools. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme operates as a subsidiary of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault S.A.

