DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.33

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.33 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00148780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024650 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003851 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.