Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):

9/6/2023 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/6/2023 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/10/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,824.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $32,069.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Creative Planning lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

