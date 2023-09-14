Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):
- 9/6/2023 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 9/6/2023 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 8/10/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DNLI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Creative Planning lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
