DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
DLH Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 16,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.36. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
