DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 16,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.36. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DLH by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DLH by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

