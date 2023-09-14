Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.51. 1,951,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,170. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

