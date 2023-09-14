Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,386,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 970,957 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DX

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $713.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynex Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.