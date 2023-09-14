Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and traded as low as $16.82. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 40,979 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $786,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.