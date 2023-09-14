Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and traded as low as $16.82. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 40,979 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
