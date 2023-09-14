Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 86,192 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

