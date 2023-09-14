Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 86,192 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
