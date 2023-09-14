Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 442,173 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
