Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 442,173 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

