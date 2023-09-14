EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,350,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EBET stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,135,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. EBET has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 138.92% and a negative return on equity of 262.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
