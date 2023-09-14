EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,350,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EBET Price Performance

Shares of EBET stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,135,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. EBET has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 138.92% and a negative return on equity of 262.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET

About EBET

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBET. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EBET by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EBET in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EBET in the first quarter worth about $95,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of EBET by 1,987.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EBET by 22.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

See Also

