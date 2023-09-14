EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading 7% Higher

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.21. 111,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 316,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EchoStar by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

