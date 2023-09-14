Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.65. 2,539,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average is $212.95. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

