eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.25 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 110,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,817. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eGain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

