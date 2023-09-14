Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Energy Services of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,197. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

