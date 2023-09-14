Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

WTRG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.