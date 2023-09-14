Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.5 days.

Shares of EUTLF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Eutelsat Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

