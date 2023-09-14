Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 30,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,171. The company has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $87,484.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,446 shares of company stock worth $868,355. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

