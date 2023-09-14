Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 41,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,066. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

