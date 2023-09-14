EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in EZFill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

About EZFill

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 213.46%.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

