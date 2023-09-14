Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 126.4% in August

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 346,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.