Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 126.4% in August

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 346,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

