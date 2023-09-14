Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
FMNB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 51,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
