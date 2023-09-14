Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 51,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

