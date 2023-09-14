FC Advisory LLC Acquires 11,631 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.