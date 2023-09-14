FC Advisory LLC Purchases 5,847 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,982. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
