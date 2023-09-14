First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 142.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

