First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

