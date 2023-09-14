First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 295.3% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QTEC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 52-week low of $95.22 and a 52-week high of $157.70.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
