First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 295.3% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QTEC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 52-week low of $95.22 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,802,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

