First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 675.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $47.91. 502,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

