Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 296 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

