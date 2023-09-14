G999 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,124.12 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,124.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.