George Chamoun Sells 83,895 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,019.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, George Chamoun sold 64,383 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $1,013,388.42.

On Thursday, June 22nd, George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50.

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $42,269,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after buying an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,533,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

