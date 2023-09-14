Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,100 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,851. The company has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

