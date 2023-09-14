Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

