Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Update

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 150.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAYS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Global X Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

