Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

